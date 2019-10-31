International Development News
Development News Edition

Presenter takes BBC to tribunal in equal pay claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:06 IST
Presenter takes BBC to tribunal in equal pay claim
Image Credit: Flickr

A female news presenter who is pursuing an equal pay claim against the BBC gets one sixth of the fee earned by a male presenter, an employment tribunal heard Wednesday. Samira Ahmed, who fronts "Newswatch", was paid a fraction of the sum received by Jeremy Vine for presenting "Points of View" -- both viewer right-to-reply shows.

But the BBC argues that the programmes are not comparable, saying "Newswatch" is serious while "Points of View" is an entertainment programme. The claim comes amid increased focus at the British Broadcasting Corporation on the size of top stars' pay and whether female stars are getting comparable amounts.

The BBC said "Points of View" requires the presenter to deal with issues "in a light-hearted way" -- and so its presenters have historically been "well-known figures in the world of light entertainment", meriting a higher market fee. Newswatch "deals with matters seriously" on the "relatively niche" BBC News channel, and is only repeated on the main BBC One channel during the Saturday breakfast show "to fill out the programme", the corporation said.

The 15-minute weekly "Points of View" show started in 1961 and features viewers' praise and criticisms across the whole spectrum of BBC programmes in a dry, humourous style. "Newswatch", a 10-minute weekly programme, started in 2004 in an attempt to make the corporation's news output more accountable, and gives viewers the right of reply on news coverage.

Ahmed has presented the show since 2013 and questions editors responsible for contentious stories. Ahmed started fronting "Newswatch" in 2012 on 440 pounds -- the same as her male predecessor Ray Snoddy.

Her occasional male stand-ins have been paid a near-identical amount. Vine took over on "Points of View" in 2008 on 3,000 pounds-- 500 pounds less than his predecessor Terry Wogan.

The BBC claims pay across the industry is not the same for news and entertainment. Pay has been a hot topic at the BBC for the past two years.

Carrie Gracie resigned as China news editor in 2018 over what she called an "indefensible pay gap" with other international editors at the publicly-funded media behemoth. The previous year it published for the first time the salaries of its highest-paid stars, following pressure from parliament.

The BBC's disclosures revealed 12 of the top 14 were men, as were two-thirds earning more than 150,000 pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers S James not ready to practice

While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesnt appear close to a return. Hes doing just fine, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday....

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects link to murder case, threatens TV network's license

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday deplored a TV networks report linking him with a former police officer accused of assassinating a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and threatened to cancel the broadcasters license. TV Globo, ...

UPDATE 1-Green groups sue Trump administration over California drilling plan

Two environmental groups sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over its plan to open up more than 720,000 acres 291,370 hectares of federal land in California for oil and gas development.The lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Cen...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi prime minister's fate in limbo as protests swell, two killed

Iraqi security forces killed two people on Wednesday by shooting tear gas canisters directly into their heads in an attempt to stop protesters entering Baghdads heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said. At least 175 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019