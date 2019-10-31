International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong counts down to Halloween protest fright night

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong counts down to Halloween protest fright night
Visuals from the Hong Kong protest. Photo/ANI

Hong Kong police tightened security and braced for potential evening clashes on Thursday between masked "Halloween" pro-democracy protesters and fancy-dressed clubbers in a popular party district in the heart of the city. Protesters, many of whom still wear now-illegal face masks, are planning to march from Victoria Park in the Causeway Bay shopping district to the Lan Kwai Fong bar and entertainment area near Central.

The area is popular with office workers and party-goers including expatriates, who often pack its narrow streets. Police have banned the march and said they would close roads including the sloping Lan Kwai Fong strip itself, from early afternoon until Friday morning to "facilitate the public celebrating." It was not immediately clear how that would work.

It is the first time protesters have targeted the party district in five months of increasingly violent, anti-government unrest. Police, who have been warning for days of the threat to public order and safety from the event, are planning to deploy 3,000 riot officers and three water cannons outside government offices near the route, according to media.

Protesters are angry at what they see as Beijing's increasing interference in Hong Kong, which returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland. China denies meddling and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of stirring up trouble.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that China was "trampling (on) the most basic human rights of its own citizens". "We have seen this in Hong Kong, where they need to live up to their promises and commitments," Pompeo said.

"EXCEPTIONAL TIMES"

Some protesters have thrown petrol bombs at police, lit fires across the Asian financial hub and trashed buildings during recent demonstrations.

Police typically fire at protesters with tear gas and water cannon. Bar owners told Reuters that the police pledged to take a low profile on the fringes of the celebrations and to protect them. Typically, weekends and special events like Halloween see hordes of revelers spill out of the bars and clubs in Lan Kwai Fong. A stampede at midnight on New Year's Eve in 1992, when thousands had gathered, killed at least 20 and wounded scores.

Paulo Estaban, manager of Ciao Chow, a restaurant in the heart of the strip, said the protests were not a "big concern" and that they would be "running business as usual". Many others agreed. But one manager of a top-end, high-rise bar, who did not want to be identified, said it would be "madness" not to be worried.

Hong Kong's subway operator MTR Corp said it would shut some stations earlier than usual after conducting a 'joint risk assessment' with the government. Central station, a few minutes walk from the thronging district, will shut by 9 pm (1300 GMT). Prince Edward station, on the bustling Kowloon peninsula, would be shut from 2 pm as protesters planned a vigil to mark two months since large clashes between police and protesters.

The city's local theme park, Ocean Park, said it was canceling its annual Halloween fest to prioritize the safety of visitors and staff. Staff at the park, which is located on the southern part of Hong Kong island and away from the teeming bars, expressed disappointment at the last minute cancellation.

This month Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam banned protesters from wearing face masks under a British colonial-era emergency law, but the measure has been largely ignored. Halloween masks have not been banned, which would make it difficult for police to differentiate protesters from the plethora of revelers in fancy dress.

Economic data due later on Thursday is set to show that Hong Kong has slid into its first recession since the 2008 global financial crisis as the protests, trade tensions, and global pressures weigh. Its central bank also cut rates on Thursday in step with the U.S. Federal Reserve. Pressed on government plans to relieve the hit to businesses in Hong Kong from the protests, chief executive Carrie Lam told a conference the circumstances warranted "exceptional" measures.

"If we still act in the same conventional mode as if the business is usual and life is normal, then we are not being very responsible...we are facing some exceptional times that call for some exceptional responses from the government," Lam said. Her administration has pledged around HK$21 billion ($2.68 billion) of financial aid for business since August, from rent to fuel subsidies.

Also Read: FOREX-Sterling's Brexit rally pauses, yuan falls on Hong Kong worries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test event for boxing

Shiva Thapa 63kg and Pooja Rani 75kg clinched gold medals, while Ashish 69kg settled for a silver, ending Indias brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday. Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan...

We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood, says BJPs Gopal Bhargava

If we have non-vegetarian food from childhood, we may become man-eaters, said Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the governments recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals. S...

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalise discussions ...

China, U.S. heads of state maintain contact on trade negotiations

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have been maintaining contact through various means on trade negotiations.Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing. Also Read...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019