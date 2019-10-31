International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Saudi Arabia to hold first joint naval drills in early March

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 13:26 IST
India, Saudi Arabia to hold first joint naval drills in early March

India and Saudi Arabia will conduct their first-ever joint naval exercises in the first week of March next year, as the two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation in defence and security areas, sources said on Thursday. An Indian source privy to the development said a preparatory meeting on the proposed drills took place early this month in India and another meeting would take place in December.

"The two sides will conduct their first-ever joint naval exercises in the first week of March next year," said the source. Sources said the Gulf Kingdom wants to deepen its maritime cooperation with India in the western Indian Ocean, which constitutes busy and sensitive shipping routes such as the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf.

A series of damaging drone and missile attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Aramco, the country's national petroleum company, in Abqaiq and Khurais in the Persian Gulf on September 14 drove oil prices to their highest level in nearly four months. The attack had knocked out over half of Saudi Arabia's production as it cut 5.7 million barrels per day or over 5 per cent of the world's supply.

India had condemned the attacks and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides are moving away from a purely buyer-seller relationship towards a closer strategic partnership, sources said.

Some new areas of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia have been worked out and one of them is the defence industry, they said. An MoU between Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) and Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of Defence concerning collaboration in military acquisition, industries, research, development and technology was signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wide ranging talks with powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

"We had a mechanism called Joint Defence Coordination Committee (JDCC). On the sidelines of its fourth meeting in Riyadh this January, we for the first time ever facilitated interaction between Indian defence industry - both public and private - with the Saudi establishment," the source said. "GAMI proposed an MoU in August and within a short span of time we worked it out," the source said, adding that the two sides are looking for more collaboration in security areas, including counter terrorism.

The two sides also signed an agreement in the civil aviation sector. "Saudis feel that there's market enough for 100,000 seats. As of now 33 per cent of civil aviation market between India and Saudi Arabia is occupied by other carriers," he said.

The agreement signed between the two countries talked about proportional increase in the number of seats. "We will increase from current 32,000 to 36,000 seats. It will be further increased to 44,000 and finally up to 50,000 per week from both the sides," the source said, adding that the two sides will review whether there is need for further increase or not after six months.

The strategic partnership council, the source said, to be headed by the Indian Prime Minister and the Saudi Crown Prince, will review key issues during a summit every two years while the ministers will meet annually. India is the fourth country after the UK, France and China with which Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement on strategic partnership.

The council will have two parallel verticals – one on political, security, culture and society headed by the foreign ministers of the two sides, and another on economy and investments headed by the commerce minister of India and energy minister of the Kingdom. "There will also be several groups of senior officials from the countries that will work on important issues," he added.

India's relations with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years based on burgeoning energy ties. India's bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia was at USD 27.48 billion in 2017-18, making Saudi Arabia its fourth largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia last month said that it was looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

New CJI advocates use of Artificial Intelligence in courts

Chief Justice of India CJI designate, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Thursday advocated the usage of high-end technology including Artificial Intelligence AI in courts. Speaking to ANI here, Justice Bobde, who will become the 47th Chief Justice of...

Turner Underlines the Socio-Economic Impact of the Statue of Unity on Its First Anniversary

31 October 2019 marks the first anniversary of the worlds tallest statue, an iconic monument which stands 182 metres tall Kevadia, Gujarat, India Business Wire India Statue of Unity has today become an epitome of masterclass design, preci...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Local favourite Li earns one-shot lead at HSBC Champions

Local favourite Li Haotong returned to form and rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai on Thursday.Li, one of seven Chinese players in the field, carded an eight-under-par 6...

All India Occupational Therapists’ Association to Embark on Month-long Awareness Drive

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Walkathon at KEM, Street Plays to be part of the novel campaign AIOTA plans month-long awareness drive beginning Oct 27th In a novel initiative, scores of occupational therapists across the country, wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019