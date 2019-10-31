International Development News
Japan organises Design Festa art festival

Tokyo is well-known for its cultural and art museums, but there are also festivals where working professionals and amateurs can show their artwork. Design Festa is an art festival where over 12,000 artists gather twice a year to showcase their art.

Many visitors come to see the diverse art, design, and craft of the exhibitors. Some exhibitors dress in costumers and some exhibitors are playful with the visitors.. Image Credit: ANI

Artists showing a new take on Japanese art give live painting demonstrations as well. "A lot of university Art students are here, so when one thinks about painting, I think there may be an assumption that painting is not a career for university students. We want them to know it's possible, and to let them know more about our company," said Kondo Hikari, an exhibitor.

The festival is held in a large exhibition hall that can pack as many as 2000 booths, 6000 exhibitors in the summer, and 5000 booths, and 18,000 exhibitors in the spring, and autumn, at a larger exhibit hall. Besides Japanese artists, there are International artists who also exhibit their work. Some artists are developing their community in Japan.

There are booths where visitors can participate in arts and crafts. At one booth, one could make a traditional Japanese fan. Artists get inspiration from the creativity at the festival. "Every time I come here there are always interesting people that participate. I try to exhibit and also check out the exhibitors. I always think, wow, there is someone making this thing, and that thing, and it's great to experience personally. The originality of the artists is great. In the structure of this festival, it's nice to share our work with other artists and a wider audience to increase visibility," said an artist

Visitors also enjoyed performances by musicians and comedians throughout the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

