International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israeli app helps people navigate cemeteries to find graves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Israeli app helps people navigate cemeteries to find graves
Image Credit: Pixabay

An Israeli-developed app offers turn-by-turn voice directions to help visitors navigate large graveyards in search of a loved one's resting place.

Finding the exact location of a grave for a visitor to attend a funeral can be difficult in a large cemetery that is constantly changing. The "Gravez" app, which aims to help reduce that stress, is only available in Israel for now, but its developers plan to expand globally. "It will change everything," said Yehuda Hanfling, a service manager for Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel. "People who haven't been to graves for years and want to reach (the grave) get lost because graves have been added, paths have been added everywhere," Hanfling said.

Chevra Kadisha began operating the app in September. The app developers, Corrido, used drones and image processing tools to map over 1.3 million graves in 30 cemeteries in Israel so far for pedestrian and vehicle navigation, said Guy Liany, co-chief executive of Corido.

"We map all the geographical elements, the paths, the plots, interest points, everything that depicts the outline of the cemetery," said Liany, adding that the cemetery managers constantly update the system. A cemetery that contains an average of 30,000-40,000 graves can be mapped within several days. The app is free for private users but cemetery operators need to purchase the system. The price depends on the size of the grounds.

The app can also suggest nearby parking and provide on-screen prayers traditionally said by the grave. The developers plan in the future to provide paid services like flower delivery or cleaning and renovating tombstones. "We have been getting reactions from people," said Corido co-CEO Israel Gold. "We see that people open the application just to look at a picture of the gravestone of their grandfather or a loved one, whose grave they haven't visited for years and they are very moved."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at open after strong Apple, Facebook results

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China capped gains.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 ...

Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister had wasted time needed to enact reforms that are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised statement...

UPDATE 1-Hezbollah: Hariri resignation wastes time needed for reform in Lebanon

Hezbollahs parliamentary bloc said on Thursday the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister would waste time available to enact reforms which are widely seen as necessary to steer Lebanon out of an economic crisis.In a televised stat...

Solar scam-accused Saritha Nair and 2 others get three years in jail in cheating case

Saritha Nair, main accused in the solar scam that rocked Kerala during previous Congress-led UDF rule, and two others were on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment by a court here in a windmill cheating case. Sixth Judicial Magistr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019