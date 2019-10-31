Turkey says in talks with Russia about handing over 18 Syrian troops
Turkey is in talks with Russia to hand over 18 people believed to be members of the Syrian government forces, who were captured near the northern Syrian town of Ras Al Ain, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday. Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that 18 people, had been captured near Ras al-Ain, which Turkey targeted in its offensive, and added that the issue was being coordinated with Russian officials.
Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey-backed Syrian rebels said they had arrested an undisclosed number of Syrian army soldiers near Tel Hawa, in the Ras al-Ain countryside.
Also Read: Turkey arrests 24 over criticism of Syria offensive - news agency
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Syrian
- Russia
- Hulusi Akar
- government forces
- town
- Defence Ministry
- countryside
- Russian
ALSO READ
Kenya opens Chinese-built railway linking Rift Valley town to Nairobi
Kenya opens $1.5 bln Chinese-built railway linking Rift Valley town and Nairobi
Syrian Observatory: Syrian government forces enter city of Kobani
Syria Kurds call for civilian exit as Turkey encircles border town
Syrian Kurdish-led authority urges corridor for civilians to leave border town