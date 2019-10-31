At least 78 people killed in Ethiopian protests last week - prime minister's office

At least 78 people were killed during protests in Ethiopia last week over the treatment of a prominent activist, the prime minister's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Billie Seyoum told the news conference that 409 people had been detained over the unrest and that investigation were ongoing.

