At least 78 people killed in Ethiopian protests last week - prime minister's office
At least 78 people were killed during protests in Ethiopia last week over the treatment of a prominent activist, the prime minister's spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Billie Seyoum told the news conference that 409 people had been detained over the unrest and that investigation were ongoing.
