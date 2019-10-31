International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Altria writes down Juul investment by $4.5 bln amid vaping backlash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:21 IST
UPDATE 3-Altria writes down Juul investment by $4.5 bln amid vaping backlash
Image Credit: Flickr

Altria Inc took a $4.5 billion hit from its investment in embattled electronic-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc on Thursday, the latest setback for the startup as a regulatory crackdown on vaping threatens to upend the fast-growing industry. The writedown highlights the spectacular reversal in Juul's fortunes in the last few months, with its valuation shrinking by more than a third to roughly $24 billion since Altria bought a 35% stake in December.

With the deal, the U.S. maker of Marlboro had hoped to tap the market for vaping in the face of declining smoking rates and cigarette sales in the United States. But increased political backlash and regulatory bans following a surge in teenage vaping have clouded Juul's future and were largely responsible for the collapse of Altria's merger talks with Philip Morris last month.

Juul appointed a longtime Altria executive as its CEO last month in a bid to rebuild its image. The company has also cut jobs, suspended advertising in the United States and revamped its management. "While we had a range of scenarios when we made the investment, we did not anticipate this dramatic a change in the e-vapor category," Altria Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard said on a conference call with analysts.

Willard said growth in e-cigarette volumes is likely to slow down in the United States compared with the company's original estimates. Altria is not the only company taking a hit from the slump in Juul's valuation. Fidelity Investments' $26.7 billion Blue Chip Growth Fund recently cut the value of its stake in the vaping company by nearly half.

U.S. health regulators have announced plans to pull flavored e-cigarette products from the market, and several states and cities, including Juul's home territory San Francisco, have moved to ban them. Antitrust enforcers are also probing Altria for potentially exerting influence over Juul Labs Inc in the resignation of former CEO Kevin Burns, who oversaw the San Francisco-based company's meteoric growth from a 300-person startup to an international operation employing thousands.

Altria on Thursday cited a number of reasons for the writedown, including higher chances of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removing flavored e-vapor products from the market as well as bans in the United States. While vaping devices, which vaporize a liquid containing nicotine, have borne the brunt of the regulatory crackdown globally, the FDA has authorized tobacco heating product iQOS, a rival non-smoking technology.

Altria holds the rights to sell iQOS in the United States. "We believe that, with current adult smoker trends and e-vapor disruption, it's an opportune time to expand the availability of these options," Willard said in its earnings statement.

The company swung to a net loss of $2.60 billion in the third quarter due to the charge and cut its profit growth forecast for the next three years. Altria's shares were down 0.5% at $45.74.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze for 3rd consecutive day

The number of masked faces in Delhi continued to grow as the city remained blanketed under the pungent haze for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The capitals overall air quality index AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm on Thursday, a tad better...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated place...

Rupani slams Sonia, Rahul for "not paying" tributes to Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of not showing basic courtesy of paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Thursday. The BJP leader said such contempt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019