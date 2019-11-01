UPDATE 3-Chicago mayor says deal reached to end teachers' strike

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Thursday that the city's teachers' union had reached a deal to end an 11-day strike and that school would resume for the city's 300,000 public school students on Friday. The Chicago Teachers Union leadership on Wednesday endorsed the proposed contract agreement but insisted its 25,000 members would return to work only if the school calendar were extended to make up for instructional days - and teacher pay - lost during the strike.

There was no immediate comment from the teachers' union.

