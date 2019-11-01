International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangkok: Piyush Goyal meets Chinese commerce vice-minister, discusses trade related issues

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand and discussed a host of trade-related issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:21 IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen. Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand and discussed a host of trade-related issues. "Minister @PiyushGoyal met the Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen at the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand and discussed bringing a trade balance between the two nations while curbing market-distorting trade practices," Piyush Goyal's office tweeted.

The ASEAN Summit began on Oct 31 and will continue till November 04. Piyush Goyal also met Chan Chun Sing, Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore and Damien Peter O'Connor Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand.

"Minister @PiyushGoyal had a discussion with Chan Chun Sing, Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore in Bangkok, Thailand on promoting investment and improving trade ties between the two nations for mutual economic growth," his office tweeted. "Minister @PiyushGoyal engaged with @DamienOConnor MP, Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, in Bangkok & discussed enhancing bilateral trade cooperation between the two nations while taking into account concerns of the Indian farmers & dairy sector," his office added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

