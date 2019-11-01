Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border -spokesman
Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday its air defenses downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the group's military spokesman said.
The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said in a Twitter post.
