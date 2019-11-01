Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border -spokesman

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday its air defenses downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the group's military spokesman said.

The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said in a Twitter post.

Also Read: Baha'i community fears deportations as Yemen sentence looms

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)