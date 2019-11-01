International Development News
People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman's breasts and pinching another's buttocks. Gooding pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court. He is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Congo: 22 killed in truck accident

At least 22 people have been killed in a mineral truck accident in the Democratic Republic Congo, AFP reported on Friday. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors in the accident.Further details are awaited....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high after upbeat jobs report

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record high in early trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.The SP 500 opened higher by 13.16 points, or 0.43, at 3,050.72. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42...

Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan womens skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series. We have two one-dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them. The T20I series was our seaso...

UPDATE 1-Easing winds give firefighters a break in California wildfire battle

Fierce, dry Santa Ana winds off the Southern California mountains eased early on Friday, helping firefighters make progress in corralling major wildfires that have displaced thousands of residents. A fresh spate of wildfires had roared to l...
