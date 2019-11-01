U.S. cites progress in U.S.-China trade talks
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made progress on a variety of issues during a telephone call on Friday with China's Vice Premier Liu He about an interim trade agreement, USTR said in a statement. "They made progress in a variety of areas and are in the process of resolving outstanding issues," USTR said. "Discussions will continue at the deputy level."
The statement stopped short of confirming that the two sides had reached consensus on principles, as reported earlier by Beijing's state media Xinhua News Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
