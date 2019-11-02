International Development News
Development News Edition

Israeli army says intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 02:27 IST
Israeli army says intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza
Image Credit: Reuters

The Israeli army said that the country's Iron Dome anti-missile defense system had intercepted seven rockets fired on Friday evening from the Gaza Strip. "Seven rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza. The Iron Dome Aerial Defence System intercepted them all," the Israeli military said on Twitter.

The army had earlier said air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel. It was the second consecutive evening that the army reported rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas.

Prior to Thursday, there had been no such reported rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel since September 12. In August, a series of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliations, as well as border clashes, raised fears of an escalation between Hamas and Israel, as elections approached in the Jewish state.

Those polls -- Israel's second elections this year -- took place on September 17, but have yet to yield a new government. Sworn enemies Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the Palestinian enclave since 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi Crown Prince approves kick-off of Aramco IPO on Sunday-sources

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The worlds top oil company will annou...

Athletics-Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sundays New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year.Eliud Kipchoges sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgeis ...

UPDATE 2-White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal -Kudlow

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration will look very closely at the planned merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.The deal, announced on Thursday, would create the...

Israeli army says intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli army said that the countrys Iron Dome anti-missile defense system had intercepted seven rockets fired on Friday evening from the Gaza Strip. Seven rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza. The Iron Dome Aerial Defence System inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019