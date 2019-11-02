International Development News
Development News Edition

Palestinian killed, 2 wounded in Israel-Gaza counter strikes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:48 IST
Palestinian killed, 2 wounded in Israel-Gaza counter strikes
Image Credit: af.mil

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel and the Israeli military responded with a wave of pre-dawn airstrikes in Gaza killing one man on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli officials said. Gaza health officials said the 27-year-old killed was among three men wounded in an airstrike on a militant training camp and that he had died in hospital. It was not immediately clear whether he was a civilian or a gunman.

The Israeli military said that Palestinians fired 10 rockets from Gaza into Israel late on Friday, eight of which were intercepted. Police said one projectile had hit a house in a town near the border, causing damage but not casualties. In response, the military said, a series of Israeli strikes targeted sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist militant group which rules Gaza.

None of the armed groups in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing the rockets. The Israeli military said Hamas was ultimately responsible for the attack. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars over the past decade and cross-border tensions are high and such flare-ups are not rare.

Israel pulled its troops and settlers from the narrow coastal strip in 2005 but keeps the enclave under a blockade, citing security concerns. About 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza.

Also Read: Netanyahu tells president giving up on forming Israel govt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO meeting in Tashkent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting here on Saturday. Economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of our people and ...

UPDATE 1-Southeast Asian leaders meet under U.S.-China trade war cloud

Southeast Asian countries must stick together in the face of a trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump, Malaysias veteran leader said on Saturday at the start of a regional summit held in the shadow of U.S.-China tensions. But as l...

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam.

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam....

Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019