Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles

  • PTI
  • Bangkok
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges. The airline said Friday that Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as of November 1.

The carrier's vice chairman, Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, will be the acting chairman. Thai Airways gave no reason for Ekniti's departure after three of the airline's executive directors recently quit. The company's president recent drew criticism for saying the company was in crisis and might have to close if its employees do not cooperate with a rehabilitation plan.

The company reported a nearly 6.7 billion baht (USD 220 million) net loss in the April-June quarter. It said a slowdown in tourism in Thailand and in the global aviation market were factors behind a 10 percent decline in revenue from a year earlier.

