Over 30 Pakistani migrants found hidden in truck in southern France

Over 30 Pakistani migrants, including three teenagers, were found hidden in a truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a motorway in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 30 Pakistani migrants, including three teenagers, were found hidden in a truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a motorway in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday. The 30 migrants, along with the driver of the truck, who is also of Pakistani origin, were handed over to Italian authorities for "facilitating the illegal entry" into the French territory, Sputnik reported, citing Nice-Matin newspaper.

The incident has come days after bodies of 39 migrants were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London, UK. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were arrested in connection with the incident, and three were later released on bail. The migrants were initially believed to be Chinese nationals, but a number of Vietnamese families later came forward with reports of missing family members, expressing concern their relatives might be among the dead. (ANI)

Also Read: Goa: Article 19 of Portuguese law on marriage, divorce struck down by HC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

