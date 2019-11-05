International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall sharply

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 04:32 IST
UPDATE 3-Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall sharply
Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday posted a wider third-quarter loss as costs soared at the ride-hailing company, sending shares down 4.4% in after-hours trading. But the company promised it would be profitable by the end of 2021 as quarterly revenue beat expectations.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told journalists on a conference call that the company would achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability for the full year of 2021. The move follows a similar announcement by smaller ride-hailing competitor Lyft Inc on Wednesday. But Uber at the same time is spending heavily to expand into new business areas and is offering vast promotions to gain market share.

Uber's costs jumped about 33% to $4.92 billion in the latest quarter. Gross bookings, which include ride-hailing, mobility, food delivery and freight payments before costs and other expenses, rose 29.4% from a year earlier to $16.47 billion. "Another quarter with more than a billion in losses, but I'm unsure why anyone would be surprised by that," said Clement Thibault, analyst at investing.com. "Uber has done nothing but log losses so far," he said, adding that the results "change neither the bull nor the bear thesis on the company."

For interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2CavIEb Uber, known for its ride-hailing app available in more than 700 cities worldwide, has vastly diversified its business over the past years.

The company is building out its food delivery and long-haul trucking business, developing self-driving cars, offering banking services to its drivers and even planning commercial passenger drone shuttles by 2023. Uber's shares are expected to be further pressured on Wednesday, when a restriction on selling stock lifts. Some analysts expect more than 80% of the company's outstanding shares will become eligible for sale.

Uber said its monthly active platform users rose to 103 million globally in the third quarter, from 82 million a year earlier, but fell short of analysts' estimates of 105.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total revenue rose nearly 30% to $3.81 billion, beating estimates of $3.69 billion.

Lyft's results last week soothed some worries as the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and an improved outlook showed it was well on its way to profitability by the end of 2021. Revenue from Uber's ride-hailing business rose about 19% to $2.90 billion while sales from its Uber Eats segment rose 64%.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $1.16 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $986 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, net loss attributable to stockholders narrowed to 68 cents from $2.21.

Uber was the biggest of a group of Silicon Valley startups that have gone public this year against the backdrop of a global stock market sell-off sparked by trade tensions between the United States and China. Uber also faces increased regulation in several countries and fights with its drivers over wages and working conditions. The company's shares were down 4.4% at $29.70 in after-hours trading.

Also Read: Happiest Minds is the First Company Globally to Position Itself as "Born Digital . Born Agile"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT

Nov 4 Reuters - U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON 112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15 RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source httpson.ft.com...

N.Korea says U.S. terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult -KCNA

North Korea hit back at a U.S. State Department report released last week, saying the reports description of North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism is an example of a hostile policy by the United States that is preventing denuclearisation ta...

UPDATE 1-Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria - Turkish official

Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained....

German minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G. Maas told report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019