BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT

* THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON $112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15% RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source : https://on.ft.com/2PJ3N6p

