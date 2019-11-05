BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT
* THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON $112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15% RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source : https://on.ft.com/2PJ3N6p
