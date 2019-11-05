Nawaz's transfer to Sharif Medical City Hospital deferred

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will spend Tuesday night in Lahore's Services Hospital where he has been undergoing medical treatment since the past two weeks. Sharif was discharged from the hospital earlier today and was due to be shifted to Sharif Medical City Hospital. However, he decided to delay his departure after the release orders for his daughter Maryam Nawaz could not be obtained from Lahore High Court.

Maryam has been undergoing treatment at the same hospital and is awaiting her release on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case after the LHC had granted her request a day earlier, as per a report by Dawn. Nawaz's discharge slip was issued by the hospital on Tuesday evening after a medical check-up was done. An ambulance from Sharif Medical City Hospital had arrived to transport the former premier but was later sent back after Sharif decided to extend the stay.

Nawaz has procured bail on medical grounds from the Lahore High Court in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. In addition, his seven-year jail sentence in the Al Azizia case has also been suspended by the Islamabad High Court for eight weeks on medical grounds. (ANI)

Also Read: Ailing Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates as blood platelets count fluctuates

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)