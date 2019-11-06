International Development News
Development News Edition

Facebook will widen access to encryption feature, test safety measures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 03:30 IST
Facebook will widen access to encryption feature, test safety measures
Image Credit:

Facebook will outline on Wednesday an expanded test of encryption on its Messenger platform, moving ahead with a controversial plan for enhanced security that regulators and government officials warn will aid criminals.

Executives told Reuters they will also detail safety measures, including stepped-up advisories for recipients of unwanted content. The moves, which will be more fully described by company executives at a Lisbon tech conference, follow complaints by top law enforcement officials in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia that Facebook's intention to encrypt messaging on all its platforms would put child sex predators and pornographers beyond detection.

Facebook messaging privacy chief Jay Sullivan and other executives said the company, supported by civil rights groups and many technology experts, will continue to work toward the changeover, while more carefully scrutinizing the data that it does collect. Sullivan plans to call attention to a little-publicized option for end-to-end encryption that already exists on Messenger, hoping that increased usage will give the company more data to craft additional safety measures before it makes private chats the default setting.

"This is a good test bed for us," Sullivan said. "It's part of the overarching direction." Around the same time as the talk on Wednesday, the company will post more on its pages for users about how Secret Conversations function. The feature has been available since 2016 but is not easily discoverable by users and takes extra clicks to activate.

The company is also considering banning the use of Messenger accounts not linked to regular Facebook profiles. The vast majority of Messenger accounts are associated with Facebook profiles, but a greater proportion of stand-alone accounts are used for crime and unwelcome communications, executives said. Requiring a link to Facebook would reduce the privacy protections of those Messenger users but give the company more information it could use to warn or block troublesome accounts or report suspected crimes to police.

The enhanced safety measures the company plans include sending reminders to users to report unwanted contacts and inviting recipients of unwanted content to send plain-text versions of the chats to Facebook to ban senders or potentially report them to police. Facebook might also send more prompts to users reached by people with no shared friends or who have had many messages or friend requests rejected.

Facebook had previously said it wanted to ease user reporting of misconduct as it gradually moves toward more encryption, but it has given few details.

Also Read: New NCCN Guidelines Debut to Manage Complications and Improve Readiness for Stem Cell Transplant Recipients

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jets send 2 to IR, sign 2 as RB Bell sits

A busy day of transactions for the New York Jets did not include the name LeVeon Bell, but the team did promote running back Josh Adams to its active roster. According to multiple reports, the Jets promoted Adams to prevent another team fro...

U.S.: Iran's expansion of uranium enrichment 'a big step in the wrong direction'

Irans expansion of uranium enrichment activities in defiance of key nuclear commitments is a big step in the wrong direction, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, after Tehran announced it would start injecting uran...

Titans place CB Butler on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after he suffered a left wrist injury. Butler suffered a broken wrist and may undergo surgery, according to multiple reports. The team has not rev...

U.S. Congress, White House mull stop-gap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdowns

The U.S. Congress and the White House are discussing legislation to keep U.S. government agencies operating beyond Nov. 21 when existing funding expires, with an eye toward avoiding shutdowns as Democrats could be moving to impeach Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019