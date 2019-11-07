International Development News
37 dead in attack on mine convoy in Burkina Faso: regional governor

  • Ouagadougou
  Updated: 07-11-2019 03:09 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 03:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An attack on a convoy transporting local employees of Canadian mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso left 37 people dead and 60 wounded on Wednesday, a regional governor said.

Saidou Sanou, the governor of Est Region, said in a statement that the ambush by "unidentified armed individuals" took place on Wednesday morning. Mine owner Semafo Inc. had earlier reported that several people had been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

