International Development News
Development News Edition

Russian, regime strikes kill eight civilians in NW Syria: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Al Sahaara
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 03:05 IST
Russian, regime strikes kill eight civilians in NW Syria: monitor
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia killed eight civilians in an embattled anti-government bastion in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said. A Russian strike on Wednesday killed seven civilians and wounded at least 20 others in an attack in the village of Al-Sahaara in the jihadist-run enclave of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

At the site, an AFP correspondent saw a rescue worker carry the limp body of a tiny girl away from the rubble, her clothes blanketed in fine dust. Bright red blood had gathered around her throat and, under a crop of dusty hair, her eyes were closed.

Another emergency worker stood with a body bag at his feet, as colleagues in white hard hats sprayed water onto a building partially pummelled to grey rubble. Another civilian was later killed in a regime strike in the town of Jisr al-Shughur in the west of Idlib province, the Observatory said.

Less than 30 kilometres away in the regime-held city of Aleppo, one civilian died and another was wounded in artillery fire by "terrorist groups" , state news agency SANA reported, using the regime's term for all armed opposition groups. Wednesday's Russian strike was the second of its kind in less than a week, the Observatory said, after a Russian raid on the village of Jabala on Saturday killed six civilians, including one child.

The monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, says it determines who carries out an air strike according to flight patterns, as well as aircraft and the munitions involved. The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by Syria's eight-year civil war, is controlled by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched a blistering military campaign against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes. A ceasefire announced by the regime's major backer Moscow has largely held since late August, although the Observatory says skirmishes have persisted.

Assad last month said Idlib was the main front standing in the way of an end to the civil war, as his forces made a partial comeback in northeast Syria to stave off a Turkish offensive against Kurdish fighters there. The Damascus regime had gained back large swathes of Syria from rebels and jihadists in the past four years since Moscow intervened militarily by its side.

Syria's war has killed 370,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-Assad protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump's personal lawyer Giuliani hires his own attorneys

Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump and a central figure in a congressional impeachment inquiry, has hired lawyers to represent him as he faces scrutiny by federal prosecutors in New York. A former New York mayo...

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

UPDATE 3-Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the countrys Atomic Energy Organisation AEOI said on Thursday, further stepping away from its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The agreement bans enrichment and...

Uber to let passengers record rides in effort to curb crime in Latin America

Uber said on Wednesday that it will allow passengers and drivers to record audio of their trips in Brazil and Mexico using a new feature in the app, as the ride-hailing company copes with recurring safety concerns during its trips.Uber has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019