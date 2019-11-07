China sentences 3 in fentanyl trafficking case after US tip

A Chinese court has sentenced three fentanyl traffickers in a case that was a culmination of a rare collaboration between Chinese and US law enforcement to crack down on global networks that manufacture and distribute lethal synthetic opioids. Liu Yong was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, while Jiang Junhua and Wang Fengxi were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Working off a 2017 tip from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chinese police busted a drug ring based in the northern Chinese city of Xingtai that shipped millions of doses of synthetic drugs to the U.S. and other countries from a gritty clandestine laboratory. US officials say China's vast chemical industry is the main source of illicit fentanyl. Chinese officials deny that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)