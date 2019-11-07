International Development News
Development News Edition

Passengers, restaurants struggle with water cutoff at Haneda terminal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:45 IST
Passengers, restaurants struggle with water cutoff at Haneda terminal

Tokyo's Haneda airport was grappling with a water supply cutoff at one of its terminals on Thursday, with passengers washing their hands with bottled water and some restaurants suspending operations, officials said. A bar at Terminal 2, which handles domestic flights, was serving wine in plastic cups because it could not wash its glasses, footage on public broadcaster NHK showed.

Flight operations were not disrupted. But the water has been shut off since Wednesday, with no timing for when the taps would turn back on. "We cannot estimate when the water supply will be restored" at Terminal 2, said Kyosuke Hirano, a spokesman at Japan Airport Terminal, which runs Haneda, the world's fourth-busiest airport.

Toilets, however, have not been affected because they use a different water system, another Japan Airport official said. Airport Facilities Co, which provides water to the airport, said it suspended the water supply to domestic terminals 1 and 2 on Wednesday morning after a complaint of salty-tasting water. The international terminal was not affected.

Airport Facilities said it restored water service to Terminal 1 on Wednesday afternoon, but was still investigating the cause of the salty taste. Haneda Airport was the world's fourth-busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2017, according to Airport Council International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha h...

James Dean to be digitally brought to life for Vietnam War movie

Hollywood legend James Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash in 1955, is being brought back to the big screen with the help of CGI visual effects for the Vietnam era movie Finding Jack. Dean, whose fame rests on just three films --...

Satoransky’s career-high 27 lead Bulls past Hawks

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls ended a two-game losing streak with a 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in doub...

Shakera Selman back in West Indies' T20 squad for India series

All-rounder Shakera Selman returned to the West Indies 14-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 series against India women beginning on Saturday in St Lucia. Selman missed the recently-concluded ODI series as an injury precaution to ensu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019