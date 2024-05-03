Left Menu

Athletics-Paris Games 'walk in the park' after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says

"If I don't get injured and I don't get sick, I think it's going to be a walk in the park (in Paris)." He picked up gold in the 5000 metres at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene in the United States and again in Budapest a year later but had no such luck in the 1500 metres.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 05:04 IST
Athletics-Paris Games 'walk in the park' after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says

Jakob Ingebrigtsen believes his 1500 metres Olympic title defence will be a breeze as long as he avoids illness and injury on the road to Paris, the Norwegian said on Wednesday. The 23-year-old won gold at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in astonishing fashion, cruising past Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot on the final lap to break the tape in an Olympic record time of 3:28.32.

"Obviously the Olympic Games in Tokyo was very different, I would imagine, to the upcoming Games in Paris, with no spectators, a lot of testing and rules with COVID," Ingebrigtsen told European Athletics' "Ignite" podcast. "If I don't get injured and I don't get sick, I think it's going to be a walk in the park (in Paris)."

He picked up gold in the 5000 metres at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene in the United States and again in Budapest a year later but had no such luck in the 1500 metres. Britons Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman pushed Ingebrigtsen to the second spot on the podium in the metric mile in 2023 and 2022, respectively, in a pair of remarkable upsets.

"At the end of the day, it's a competition where everybody tries their best to win but sometimes everything doesn't go as planned for everyone," said Ingebrigtsen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024