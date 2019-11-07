International Development News
Development News Edition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg upon his arrival in Russia on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • St Petersburg
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:43 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg upon his arrival in Russia on Thursday. Singh paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Second World War.

On Wednesday, Rajnath co-chaired the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting along with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow. As a mark of a long-standing friendship between the Armed Forces of India and Russia, Rajnath Singh presented General Shoigu a bowl mounted on a triangular base with three Indian Army soldiers' statuettes in ceremonial regalia and rifle.

During his visit, the Defence Minister held extensive discussions with Shoigu and Borisov covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajnath Singh nods to Open General Export Licences to boost defense exports

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan court sends Army jawan Vichitra Behera to 5-day police remand

Sepoy Vichitra Behera, who was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Wednesday for allegedly sharing secret information with a suspected ISI agent over social media, was on Thursday sent to five-day remand to Rajasthan Intelligence Police by a co...

Lebanon President Aoun, Hariri meet to discuss way out of crisis

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri held talks on Thursday on responding to three weeks of nationwide anti-government protests that have thrown the country into its worst crisis in decades.In a stateme...

Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose, the teams announced early Thursday morning. Fabbri has recorded one goal in nine games this season for the Blues.The 23-ye...

UPDATE 5-Lufthansa plans more cost cutting as cabin crew strike over pay

Lufthansa announced plans on Thursday for more cost cuts and delivered better-than-expected results, sending shares higher even as a cabin crew strike posed a further challenge to the German airlines efforts to revive profits. Lufthansa has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019