U.S. sanctions three Nicaraguans under program pressuring Ortega government

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguans under a program aimed at pressuring the government of Daniel Ortega for what Washington views as its undermining of democratic institutions and the rule of law.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had sanctioned Ramon Antonio Avellan Medal, Lumberton Ignacio Campbell Hooker and Roberto Jose Lopez Gomez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

