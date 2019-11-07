U.S. sanctions three Nicaraguans under program pressuring Ortega government
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguans under a program aimed at pressuring the government of Daniel Ortega for what Washington views as its undermining of democratic institutions and the rule of law.
In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had sanctioned Ramon Antonio Avellan Medal, Lumberton Ignacio Campbell Hooker and Roberto Jose Lopez Gomez.
