Iran downs a drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - report

A semi-official Iranian website reported on Friday that Iran has shot down a drone over its southern port city of Mahshahr, without providing further details.

The Iran Front Page website did not say whether it was a military or a civil drone. Iranian officials were not immediately available to comment. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

