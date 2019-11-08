International Development News
Development News Edition

Ailing Sharif to fly to UK for treatment: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:41 IST
Ailing Sharif to fly to UK for treatment: Report

Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has heeded doctors' advice and given in to his family's request to fly to London for the treatment of his diseases, a media report said on Friday. The development comes a day after it was reported that the 69-year-old PML(N)supremo may travel to London for further treatment along with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif was shifted to his Jati Umra Raiwind residence in Lahore on Wednesday after his two-week stay at a Pakistani hospital for treatment of multiple diseases. He was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on October 22 from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000. "Nawaz Sharif has finally agreed to go to London after the doctors told him categorically that they had already exhausted all medical treatment [options] available in Pakistan and going abroad is the only option left," a Sharif family member told the Dawn newspaper.

He said Sharif might leave for London this week if his name was removed from the Exit Control List by the government. "Though Mr Sharif was not ready to go abroad after the recommendations of the medical board of the Services Hospital and the medics of the Sharif Medical City and the 'request' of his family members, he has finally agreed," the report quoted the member of the Sharif family as saying.

He said Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz would not go with her father as she had surrendered her passport to the Lahore High Court as surety against the bail granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. "At the moment Nawaz Sharif's health matters more as he is fighting for his life. Maryam Nawaz may explore the option of going to London to look after her father later," he added.

Speaking to reporters during her appearance at Lahore's accountability court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case hearing, Maryam said Sharif should go abroad for his treatment at the earliest. "Nawaz Sharif's health is very critical," she was quoted as saying by Geo news.

Asked if any request was put forward for the removal of her and the former premier's name from the ECL, Maryam said: "I don't know. I will look into it when I go home," she said, adding that her uncle Shehbaz, president of PML(N) was looking into the matter. "Politics will go on but parents will not be around," Maryam said, adding that she was worried about her father's health.

Sharif's wife Kulsoom died of throat cancer in London last year. Maryam was released on bail on Wednesday after her lawyers fulfilled requirements set forth by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Another local media report said the Sharif family approached the Ministry of Interior, requesting the removal of Sharif's name from the ECL to pave way for the three-time prime minister to fly abroad for medical treatment. Sharif suffered an angina attack during his hospitalisation and also suffers from diabetes.

Sharif was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat jail but last month he was sent to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Sharif, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, who was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder. On October 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption case for eight weeks on medical grounds.

The Sharif family has denied all corruption charges and termed them as politically motivated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England

Britain issued more than 100 flood warnings on Friday, with residents in parts of northern England advised to evacuate their homes amid concern that lives were in danger after deluges brought a months rainfall in less than 24 hours. Dozens ...

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: reports

Tehran, Nov 8 AFP The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Irans ISNA news agency reported.The unmanned aircraft was downed over Iranian territory with a domestically m...

Nabaneeta Dev Sen's death a huge loss : Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the passing away of litterateur Nabaneeta Dev Sen is a huge loss to the world of literature and culture as well as to the city and the state. Dhankhar accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhan...

Weary residents of Pakistani capital endure another round of protests

Patience is wearing thin among some residents of the Pakistani capital enduring another round of anti-government protests, with tens of thousands of opposition supporters showing no sign of giving up despite the onset of winter rain.Huge cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019