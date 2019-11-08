International Development News
Development News Edition

Japanese women fight for right to wear glasses to work

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:18 IST
Japanese women fight for right to wear glasses to work

Japanese women have taken to Twitter to demand the right to wear glasses to work after reports employers were imposing bans, in the latest social media outcry against rigid rules on women's appearance.

The hashtag "glasses are forbidden" has been trending after a Japanese television show exposed businesses that were imposing bans on female staff. "These are rules that are out of date," one Twitter user posted under the hashtag, while another called the reasons given by employers "idiotic".

One woman who works in restaurants tweeted that she was repeatedly told not to wear her glasses because it would appear "rude" and they did not go with the traditional kimono she wore. The tweet, posted under the handle @wine_kimono last month, has since been shared nearly 13,000 times.

"If the rules prohibit only women to wear glasses, this is a discrimination against women," Kanae Doi, the Japan director at global advocacy group Human Rights Watch, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday. The latest outcry came after a campaign earlier this year that demanded Japanese companies stop forcing their female staff to wear high heels to work.

More than 21,000 people signed an online petition started by a Japanese actress earlier this year that called for a ban on compulsory high heels at work, in what has been known as the #KuToo movement. In response, a Japanese minister said dress code expectations were "necessary and appropriate" in the workplace.

Japan was ranked 110 out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum's latest Global Gender Gap report, well behind other developed countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IOM scals up efforts to meet needs of flood-affected people in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration IOM has scaled up efforts to meet the needs of internally displaced people and host communities in response to devastating floods that have affected over 900,000 people in South Sudan.It was dist...

IMA Ponzi scam: CBI raids at 14 locations in K'taka, 1 in UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday conducted searches at 15 locations in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in connection with I Monetary Advisory IMA Ponzi scam. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in 11 locations in Bengaluru, ...

INSIGHT-US company directors compensated more than ever, but now risk backlash

Its nice to work if you can get it. The average annual compensation for non-executive directors at SP 500 companies rose 2 percent to 304,856 last year, topping 300,000 for the first time and 43 percent higher than it was 10 years ago, acco...

UPDATE 1-Woman dies as downpours bring floods across central and northern England

A woman was found dead in flood water on Friday after severe storms brought a months rainfall in less than 24 hours to parts of central and northern England.Police said the womans body had been found near a stretch of the River Derwent near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019