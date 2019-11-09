International Development News
French bishops approve payments for church sex abuse victims

Image Credit: Flickr

French bishops have approved a plan to financially compensate people abused sexually within the church. Meeting Saturday at their biannual assembly, 120 bishops approved the creation of a church fund for victims.

The archbishop of Reims, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the payments will recognize the "silence, negligence, indifference, lack of reaction or bad decisions" faced by priests' victims. He said the bishops didn't decide on the size of the fund or how payments will be made.

They will consider a more detailed implementation plan at their next gathering in April. The church will appeal for donations to foot the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

