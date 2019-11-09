International Development News
Development News Edition

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:09 IST
Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and a 45-year-old -- and a 39-year-old woman, allegedly implicated in terrorism, were arrested during a "wide operation" launched in Athens on Friday. They added a 46-year-old man remains at large.

During the raids in 13 houses, Greek anti-terrorist squad seized weapons including five AK-47 automatic rifles, detonators, dynamite and grenades. The 41-year-old man arrested was also detained in 2010 accused of being a member of the far-left group Revolutionary Struggle (EA), which behind a series of "anti-capitalist" attacks.

The Citizen Protection Ministry said one of the assault rifles found during the raids was used in an October robbery in a betting shop in the northern suburb of Cholargos. Another AK-47 was used in multiple attacks carried out by the 'Organisation of Revolutionary Self-Defense' group against PASOK socialist party headquarters in Athens, as well as against the Mexican embassy in Athens in 2016.

The group also claimed responsibility for a grenade attack on the French Embassy in Athens in 2016. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the operation as "a very big success".

"Let me repeat, for one more time, our commitment to put a definitive and irreversible end to the problem of domestic terrorism", he added. A top police official told AFP the operation can be compared to the arrests in 2010 of Revolutionary Struggle leaders Paula Roupa and Nikos Maziotis.

Their group, which first emerged in 2003, was once deemed by authorities to be the country's most dangerous far-left organization. The United States put a bounty on the group after it fired a rocket at the US embassy in Athens in 2007, though nobody was injured.

In 2014, the group also explored a booby-trapped car outside a Bank of Greece office in central Athens as the country prepared to make a highly symbolic debt sale. Again, no-one was hurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Veterinary student killed by woman friend's kin in Nagpur

A 22-year-old veterinary science student was allegedly killed in Parseoni in Nagpur by the family of a married woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday. Ashish Raghunath Kangali 22, a resident of Bachhera village, was k...

Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks

Greek police said on Saturday they had found a Kalashnikov rifle used in a string of political attacks in Athens from 2014-17 - assaults claimed at the time by an urban guerrilla group. The weapon was found during raids on 13 premises in th...

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019