REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

A $5 billion demand to meet the cost of hosting American troops, and tensions between Seoul and Tokyo that threaten to undercut regional cooperation are set to top the agenda when senior U.S. defense officials visit South Korea this week.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence. U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and Democrats in Congress set battle lines on Tuesday ahead of televised hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, drawing a vow from the Democrat leading the probe to thwart “sham investigations” into presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s family. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-HEARINGS/

U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings for three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel’s chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.

Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan auto tariffs WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major automakers think U.S. President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25% tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the European Union and Japan amid an ongoing trade war with China, five auto officials told Reuters.

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY-RBNZ/ NZ holds interest rates, clips doves' wings as kiwi soars

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank surprised investors by holding interest rates at an all-time low of 1% on Wednesday saying it saw no urgency to ease policy further, sending the kiwi dollar sharply higher. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-FRIENDS/ 'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could “Friends” be getting back together, if only for a one night stand? The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six “Friends” actors and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of AT&T’s WarnerMedia. AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES-CROWE/

Russell Crowe's property scorched by Australian bushfires Bushfires raging across Australia’s east coast destroyed two buildings on a rural property owned by Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning actor said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Twins' Baldelli named AL Manager of Year Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins was named American League Manager of the Year, and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League honor, it was announced Tuesday on the MLB Network.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Federer eyes Djokovic after rebounding against Berrettini

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic suffered defeat in a thriller against an inspired Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals on Tuesday and now faces a showdown with great rival Roger Federer to decide who will reach the last four at the season-ender. UPCOMING

U.S. House panel examines agencies' antitrust enforcement practices U.S. Enforcement officials testify at House Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on practices of federal antitrust agencies.

13 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT EDF-NUCLEAR/

EDF CEO in Senate hearing CEO of French utility to speak and likely answer questions during a commission hearing at the French Senate. Questions are expected to focus on French nuclear industry following the release of a report on the failings at its Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor under construction.

13 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT PROPETRO-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Oilfield firm ProPetro discloses results amid financial accounting investigation Oilfield service firm ProPetro Holding Corp releases third-quarter results amid an investigation into its financial accounting and disclosure that have delayed the prior period's securities filings.

13 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

India-CPI India will release CPI inflation data for October on Wednesday, Nov 13 at 5.30 pm (Indian local time). Indian retail inflation probably exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% in October for the first time in 15 months, mainly because of rising vegetable prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

13 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/NEWYORK

New York Federal Reserve Bank issues Q3 household debt and credit data Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Q3 2019 Household Debt and Credit Report, an updated snapshot of household trends in borrowing and indebtedness, including data about mortgages, student loans, credit cards, and auto loans. From New York.

13 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies on economy to Joint Economic Committee Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee, in Washington.

13 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on monetary policy Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "The New Environment for Monetary Policy" before the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, in Greensboro, N.C.

13 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/UTILITIES

California regulators vote on probe of utilities' mass power outages for fire prevention California regulators expected to vote to open a formal probe of whether utilities violated any rules by cutting power to millions of residents for days as a precaution during recent periods of high winds and heightened wildfire risks.

13 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse LA CROSSE, Wisc. - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in the 7 Rivers Alliance "2019 State of the Region Summit,"

HUNGARY-SYRIA/COURT (PIX) (TV) Syrian accused of beheading, killing for IS faces trial in Hungary

Hungarian prosecutors begin trial of a 27-year-old Syrian man charged with terrorism and crimes against humanity as a member of IS in 2015. The man, identified only as F. Hassan, was charged with beheading and shooting people who refused to join the jihadist movement in 2015 in Syria’s Homs region, the prosecutors said. 13 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING Parent to be sentenced, test administrator to plead guilty in U.S. college scandal

A former real estate executive is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the vast U.S. college admissions scandal, the same day that a onetime college entrance exam administrator is expected to plead guilty to accepting bribes to facilitate cheating. 13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Tunisia's new parliament to elect on Wednesday its speaker Tunisia's new parliament will hold its first session on Wednesday and will elect its speaker. Moderate Islamist Ennahdha's chief Rached Ghannouchi will be among prominent contenders for the post.

13 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COMMITTEE

Public impeachment hearings shine light on secretive House Intelligence committee The start of public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump will shine a spotlight as never before on 22 members of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, a panel that typically operates behind closed doors.

13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TESTIMONY

What Wednesday's impeachment witnesses have told House about Trump so far The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and a senior State Department official testify Wednesday at the first public hearing in the House of Representatives' impeachment probe into President Donald Trump. Both William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing European and Eurasian affairs, testified in earlier closed-door hearings into allegations that Trump abused his power by improperly pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Here are highlights of their previous testimony.

13 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

House opens public impeachment hearings on Trump's dealings with Ukraine The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine moves into a new phase on Wednesday, with televised public testimony from William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. The Democratic-led House probe is conducting just the fourth impeachment proceeding in the nation's 243-year history.

13 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BRICS-SUMMIT/SOUTHAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Interview with South African president at BRICS summit South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to speak to Reuters about the challenges facing the BRICS, the role of its New Development Bank and division within the group over Venezuela.

13 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT BRICS-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

BRICS nations hold summit in Brazil The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy.

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 13 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Unseen photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings A series of black-and-white photographs from the time of the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will be seen by the public for the first time when they go on display in east London later this month.

13 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT FILM-FORD V FERRARI/ (PIX) (TV)

'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph' You don't need to be a motor racing fan to watch "Ford v Ferrari" because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.

13 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT TELEVISION-THE CROWN/ (PIX) (TV)

Olivia Colman and cast from 'The Crown' hit the red carpet in London The wait is almost over for fans of British royal drama 'The Crown' to see actress Olivia Colman take on the role of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, as the third series of the hit show is due to be available on Netflix from mid-November. Colman and the cast are expected to attend a red-carpet event in London launching the new series.

13 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

