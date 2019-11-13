Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight - airline
Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.
Rainsy, who lives in self-imposed exile in France, has been in Malaysia since the weekend after initially saying he planned to return home on Saturday to rally opposition to authoritarian ruler Hun Sen.
"Malaysia Airlines denied boarding of the said passenger under the instruction of the Indonesian authorities," Malaysia Airlines said in a statement in response to a Reuters question as to whether Rainsy had been stopped from boarding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jakarta
- Indonesian
- Kuala Lumpur
- Malaysia
- France
- Hun Sen
ALSO READ
Time for fungus? Indonesian watchmaker turns to mushroom leather
Indonesian from Islamic advisory body caned for adultery
CORRECTED-Indonesian from Islamic advisory body caned for adultery
Science News Roundup: Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars; Indonesian watchmaker turns to mushroom leather
PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo at ASEAN summit