International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Indonesia barred Cambodia's Rainsy from flight to Jakarta -airline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Indonesia barred Cambodia's Rainsy from flight to Jakarta -airline
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had barred veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities. Rainsy later said on Twitter that he had missed his flight and would try to get another Malaysia Airlines flight to Jakarta on Thursday.

Rainsy, who lives in self-imposed exile in France, has been in Malaysia since the weekend after initially saying he planned to return home on Saturday to rally opposition to Cambodian authoritarian ruler Hun Sen. "Malaysia Airlines denied boarding of the said passenger under the instruction of the Indonesian authorities," Malaysia Airlines said in a statement in response to a Reuters question as to whether Rainsy had been stopped from boarding.

Asked about the Malaysia Airlines statement, Sam Fernando, the Indonesian Immigration Directorate General spokesperson, said that "from the Immigration's side, there has not been a request to deny his entry here". Denny Abdi, director of the Southeast Asia division of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said: "We are not aware of him coming to Jakarta."

Rainsy had said he planned to return to Cambodia on Saturday, Independence Day, in what Prime Minister Hun Sen characterized as an attempted coup against his rule of more than three decades. But Rainsy was blocked in Paris from boarding a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok on Thursday. He then flew to Malaysia, saying he wanted to rally support for the Cambodian opposition in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty

In the small basement of a two-storey building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The sto...

UPDATE 1-'Plan B': Pakistan anti-government protesters leave capital to block roads countrywide

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan called off a two-week sit-in on the capitals main highway on Wednesday, but began what they called a Plan B aimed at crippling the countrys roads and ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests, le...

FACTBOX-Quotes and reaction to the Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

Man arrested for abducting 22-year-old from Rohini

One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man after abducting him from Rohini on Wednesday, police said. The arrested, Kasim, was found involved in six other cases, they said, adding that the victim, Sunny, is undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019