International Development News
Development News Edition

Tolerance emanates from education: Anand Kumar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:01 IST
Tolerance emanates from education: Anand Kumar

Tolerance is the essence of happy living and it emanates from education, Super 30 fame Indian mathematician Anand Kumar said here on Wednesday. Kumar said that tolerance requires a lot of inner strength and conviction, while intolerance requires just anger, which anyone can have.

Addressing the Global Tolerance Summit, he said that tolerance comes with an educated and enlightened mind, which teaches us to adjust and adapt. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, has proclaimed the year 2019 to be the "The Year of Tolerance" in the UAE.

"It is education that which teaches us to be tolerant, which requires one to be gracious and large-hearted. It needs inner strength and conviction, which develop with education," Kumar said. He said that an educated mind should become intolerant toward injustice, poverty, hunger, malnutrition, illiteracy, destruction and above all, growing intolerance.

He said that education is the only weapon to make the world a better place, as it alone has the power to illuminate minds. "Today, the world is witnessing growing instances of intolerance, with countries engaged in fights, terrorism becoming a threat bigger than wars and nations engaged in finding a way out of it through greater intolerance.l,” Kumar said.

He also said that the world is becoming escapist, as it does not want to deal with real issues but goes in for shortcuts. "With knowledge, one becomes more understanding and begins to view everything with logic," he said, adding that it strengthens the society by building democratic values, respect for fellow human beings, removing any room for discrimination and reducing trust deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty

In the small basement of a two-storey building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The sto...

UPDATE 1-'Plan B': Pakistan anti-government protesters leave capital to block roads countrywide

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan called off a two-week sit-in on the capitals main highway on Wednesday, but began what they called a Plan B aimed at crippling the countrys roads and ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests, le...

FACTBOX-Quotes and reaction to the Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

Man arrested for abducting 22-year-old from Rohini

One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man after abducting him from Rohini on Wednesday, police said. The arrested, Kasim, was found involved in six other cases, they said, adding that the victim, Sunny, is undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019