Tolerance emanates from education: Anand Kumar

Tolerance is the essence of happy living and it emanates from education, Super 30 fame Indian mathematician Anand Kumar said here on Wednesday. Kumar said that tolerance requires a lot of inner strength and conviction, while intolerance requires just anger, which anyone can have.

Addressing the Global Tolerance Summit, he said that tolerance comes with an educated and enlightened mind, which teaches us to adjust and adapt. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, has proclaimed the year 2019 to be the "The Year of Tolerance" in the UAE.

"It is education that which teaches us to be tolerant, which requires one to be gracious and large-hearted. It needs inner strength and conviction, which develop with education," Kumar said. He said that an educated mind should become intolerant toward injustice, poverty, hunger, malnutrition, illiteracy, destruction and above all, growing intolerance.

He said that education is the only weapon to make the world a better place, as it alone has the power to illuminate minds. "Today, the world is witnessing growing instances of intolerance, with countries engaged in fights, terrorism becoming a threat bigger than wars and nations engaged in finding a way out of it through greater intolerance.l,” Kumar said.

He also said that the world is becoming escapist, as it does not want to deal with real issues but goes in for shortcuts. "With knowledge, one becomes more understanding and begins to view everything with logic," he said, adding that it strengthens the society by building democratic values, respect for fellow human beings, removing any room for discrimination and reducing trust deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)