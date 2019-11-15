International Development News
Development News Edition

Guinean teen shot dead during mass anti-government protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Conakry
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 01:00 IST
Guinean teen shot dead during mass anti-government protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Guinean teenager was shot dead Thursday by police as he tried to flee a crackdown on mass anti-government protests in the capital Conakry, his family and a doctor said. Alpha Souleymane Diallo, 19, was caught up in clashes and came face to face with two policemen who shot him in the chest, his elder brother Boubacar said.

A doctor at the Amitie Hospital confirmed that one person had died from bullet wounds. The poor West African nation of about 13 million people has been shaken by violence during weeks of demonstrations over opposition suspicions that President Alpha Conde is seeking a third term in office, banned by the constitution.

At least 18 civilians and a paramilitary policeman have been killed since October 14. Dozens of people have been wounded and dozens more arrested. On Thursday, a sea of people draped in red -- the colour of the opposition -- flooded the streets of the seaside capital, a day after Conde confirmed that parliamentary elections will be held in February.

Clashes erupted when the demonstrators tried to deviate from the route sanctioned by authorities. AFP correspondents said police then fired tear gas, dispersing the crowd.

The security ministry said the action came after the demonstrators threw stones at the police. Police used water cannon and a bus was torched during the clashes, images from the scene showed.

Trouble erupted in several outlying areas of the city and explosions were heard. The latest demonstration came a day after rights group Amnesty International said there were "red lights" flashing in respect to human rights and denounced "massive" and "arbitrary" arrests in the country.

Aminatou Bah, a woman taking part in the Conakry demonstrations said: "We aren't asking Mr Conde for a lot." "We are asking him to drop this diabolical project (of seeking a third term), free prisoners and stop killing Guineans," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkey qualify for Euro 2020 with draw against Iceland, France also secure spot

Turkey qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a goalless draw in a Group H against Iceland on Thursday, with the result also ensuring France a place in the championships.They join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the te...

French Assembly moves to delay end of tax break on palm oil biofuel

Frances National Assembly adopted an amendment delaying until 2026 the end of palm oils tax advantages, a parliamentary document showed on Thursday, a move that could benefit French oil major Total. The amendment aims to leave a sufficient ...

BRICS leaders avoid discussion of Venezuela divisions

Leaders of the BRICS major emerging economies made no mention of Venezuela during a two-day summit in Brazils capital, according to diplomats, putting aside a rift over the fate of the chaotic South American country to focus on global econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019