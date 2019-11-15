International Development News
Development News Edition

Investec Namibia MD resigns amid fishing bribery scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:59 IST
Investec Namibia MD resigns amid fishing bribery scandal
Image Credit: Flickr

The Namibia managing director of South African investment firm Investec has resigned after allegations he spearheaded a fishing scheme that generated kickbacks of at least 150 million Namibian dollars ($10 million) in a bribery scandal that has seen two ministers quit. James Hatuikulipi also resigned as Managing Director of Investec Asset Management Africa, excluding South Africa, while his number two Ricardo Gustavo has been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing independent investigation, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Although the alleged activities were conducted in their private capacity Investec Asset Management takes allegations of this nature very seriously," Investec Business Manager Gwynneth Rukoro said in a statement. "Our internal investigation into the matter is ongoing and we remain open to cooperation with the authorities," the statement said.

Hatuikulipi and Gustavo could not immediately be reached for comment. Namibia's Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau resigned on Wednesday following media reports they had awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland's biggest fishing firm Samherji in exchange for bribes. Samherji said it had hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.

Esau has denied wrongdoing, saying he had only stepped down to prevent a "media campaign" from tarnishing the ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) ahead of general elections later in November. Shanghala could not be reached for comment.

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste recommended on Thursday the immediate removal of Hatuikulipi as chairperson of state-owned fishing company Fishcor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Clippers fall in George's debut

Jrue Holiday scored 36 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Paul Georges Clippers debut with a 132-127 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night. Holiday broke out of a shooting slump to outduel George, who returned from offseas...

Lawyer-police clash: 2 cops get interim protection from arrest

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court early this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justi...

UPDATE 3-Pentagon's Esper says it is crucial S.Korea pays more for U.S. troops

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pressed South Korea on Friday to pay more for the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country and to maintain an intelligence-sharing pact with its other Asian ally, Japan, that Seoul is about to let l...

China's blue-chips suffer worst week in three months

China stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, with the countrys blue-chip index posting its biggest weekly decline in more than three months, amid uncertainty around the Sino-U.S. trade deal while investors sought more clues on Beijing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019