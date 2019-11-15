Chile referendum decision 'historic': interior minister
Santiago, Nov 15 (AFP) Chile's interior minister hailed a "historic" decision on Friday to put Chile's dictatorship-era constitution to a national vote -- a key demand by protesters after nearly a month of sometimes violent civil unrest.
"This agreement is a first step, but it is a historic and fundamental first step to start building our new social pact, and in this the citizenry will have a leading role," said Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel. (AFP) RS RS
