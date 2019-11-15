Afghanistan: Police chief along with 3 bodyguard killed in Taliban ambush
A police chief of Takhar's Warsaj district and his three bodyguards were killed in a Taliban ambush on Takhar-Baghlan highway here on Friday morning.
The incident took place when the Mohammad Afzal along with his bodyguards was heading towards Kabul province, Tolo News reported citing a spokesman for the Baghlan police chief.
Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
