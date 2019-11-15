International Development News
Afghanistan: Police chief along with 3 bodyguard killed in Taliban ambush

A police chief of Takhar's Warsaj district and his three bodyguards were killed in a Taliban ambush on Takhar-Baghlan highway here on Friday morning.

The incident took place when the Mohammad Afzal along with his bodyguards was heading towards Kabul province, Tolo News reported citing a spokesman for the Baghlan police chief.

Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

