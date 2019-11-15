UK top defence officials to visit India later this month: Envoy

In a bid to strengthen defence cooperation, United Kingdom's top defence officials will visit India later this month, British High Commissioner, Dominic Asquith, told ANI on Friday. The delegation will comprise of the UK civil service head of the UK Ministry of Defence, Homeland Security Trade Mission led by Director of the UK Defence and Security Organisation, said Asquith.

Moreover, the two countries will also hold talks at the Defence Equipment Sub-Group in December. "Next month UK-India will hold talks at the Defence Equipment Sub-Group," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)