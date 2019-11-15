International Development News
Fire danger causes Nissan to recall over 394,000 vehicles

  • PTI
  • Detroit
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:36 IST
Nissan is recalling over 394,000 vehicles in the US because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire. Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds.

The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday by the US government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019.

Nissan says an antilock brake actuator pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn't say if there had been any fires or injuries.

Messages were left Friday seeking details from the agency and from Nissan. Some of the vehicles are being recalled for a second time.

In a 2018 recall, Nissan dealers inspected the vehicles and did not replace the pumps if the fluid wasn't leaking. Dealers now will replace the pumps on all of the vehicles.

Notices telling owners of the safety risk will be sent on December 2. Parts are available for vehicles with illuminated antilock brake lights. Owners will get a second notice next summer when additional parts are available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

