International Development News
Development News Edition

St. Mark's Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high

  • PTI
  • |
  • Venice
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:45 IST
St. Mark's Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high
Image Credit: Twitter (@LuigiBrugnaro)

Tourists and residents were allowed back into St. Mark's Square in Venice on Saturday, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city's already devastated center. Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend.

The city was struck Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades. Water was rising again in St. Mark's Square and the forecast for Sunday was worse.

The tide peaked at 1.10 meters (3 feet, 7 inches) above sea level on Saturday at noon, leaving St. Mark's inundated with more than 20 centimeters (8 inches) of water. Late Tuesday, water levels in Venice reached 1.87 meters (6 feet, 1 inch) above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

On Saturday, tourists sloshed through St. Mark's Square and strolled across it on raised walkways. Luigi Brugnaro, the city's mayor, estimated damages from the flooding would reach at least 1 billion euros (USD 1.1 billion).

He said a final tally of the damage to homes, businesses, stores and the city's rich cultural heritage would be done once the city dries out, according to Italian media. "Venice is once again being watched by the world and it needs to show that it can succeed and pick itself back up," the mayor said in an interview with the Gazzettino and Messaggero newspapers.

Brugnaro said Venice was setting up programs to help cover damages sustained by individuals and businesses, noting that families could expect up to 5,000 euros (USD 5,500) and businesses up to 20,000 euros (USD 22,000) in aid. He said businesses and individuals suffering even more serious losses could possibly qualify for aid covering up to 70 percent of damages.

On Thursday, the government declared a state of emergency, approving 20 million euros (USD 22.1 million) to help Venice repair the most urgent damage. Built on a series of tiny islets amid a system of canals, Venice is particularly vulnerable to a combination of rising sea levels due to climate change coupled with the city's well-documented sinking into the mud.

The sea level in Venice is 10 centimeters (4 inches) higher than it was 50 years ago, according to the city's tide office. The flooding has left Italians exasperated at the incompletion of the city's long-delayed Moses flood defense project.

Moses consists of a series of moveable barriers in the lagoon that can be raised when high winds and high tides combine to threaten to send "acqua alta," as the uniquely Venetian phenomenon is known, rushing across the city. Completion of the multibillion-euro project, under construction since 2003, has been delayed by corruption scandals, cost overruns and opposition from environmentalists worried about its effects on Venice's delicate lagoon ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Inundated Venice braced for more flooding, strong winds

Venice was on alert for more floods and fierce winds on Saturday after an exceptionally high tide swamped the city of canals, where authorities have declared a state of emergency. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Marks Square clo...

Rebel Kaviraj set to take on BJP candidate Anand Singh in

More trouble is brewing for the BJP in Karnataka with another rebel Kaviraj Urs adamant to file nominations as an independent to take on the party candidate Anand Singh in Vijayanagar assembly constituency in Ballari. The development comes...

Govt silent on Cong demand to bring backward regions of Odisha

The Odisha government on Saturday agreed with the opposition Congress that the annual allocation for Western Odisha Development CouncilWODC was inadequate but was silent on its demand to bring the backward regions of the state under Article...

St. Mark's Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high

Tourists and residents were allowed back into St. Marks Square in Venice on Saturday, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon citys already devastated center. Despite sunny skie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019