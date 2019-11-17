U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster N.Korea peace effort

The United States and South Korea announced on Sunday they will postpone military drills scheduled for later this month in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea.

"I don't see this as a concession. I see this as a good faith effort ... to enable peace," U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, as he announced the decision standing alongside his South Korean counterpart in Bangkok.

