At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh

At least seven people were killed and eight injured on Sunday after a gas pipeline exploded in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong, a police official said. The gas pipeline exploded in front of a five-story building, blowing walls off the building, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said, citing witnesses. The injured have been taken to hospital, he said, adding rescue operation was underway.

