International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:57 IST
UPDATE 4-Britain's Prince Andrew 'categorically' denies sex claims

Britain's Prince Andrew said he could not have had sex with a teenage girl at a socialite's London home because he returned to his house after a children's party on the night in question and has no recollection of ever meeting her. The rare interview was an attempt to draw a line under a scandal after months of headlines about Andrew's ties to the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in August while being held on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship with Epstein, Queen Elizabeth's second son gave an at times rambling and contradictory account. He said Epstein's behaviour had been "unbecoming", but that he does not regret their friendship because of the opportunities it gave him to meet business people. One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002, when she says Epstein kept her as a "sex slave".

During the hour-long BBC interview broadcast on Saturday, Andrew gave a series of reasons why her account of meeting him sweating and dancing almost two decades ago at a London nightclub before having sex with him could not be true, including the fact he suffered from a medical condition that stopped him perspiring. He also said that on the night he was alleged to have met her he was at home with his family after visiting a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking with his daughter Beatrice.

"I can absolutely, categorically tell you it never happened," Andrew said. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever." He defended his relationship with Epstein, saying it opened up opportunities as he transitioned out of the Navy.

"The people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful," he said. Andrew also said he stayed at Epstein's home in New York after the financier's conviction because he was "too honourable". Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state prostitution charges.

"It was a convenient place to stay," Andrew said. "But at the time I felt it was the honourable and right thing to do and I admit fully that my judgement was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable but that's just the way it is." Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts, has said that she first had sex with Andrew when she was 17 and underage.

A picture showing the prince with his arm around Giuffre's waist from 2001 has appeared in British media. Andrew said that he recognised himself in the photograph, but he questioned its authenticity. "I don't believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested," Andrew said in the interview. "I don't recollect that photograph ever being taken."

He has previously denied any inappropriate relations with Giuffre. Gloria Allred, a lawyer acting for alleged victims of Epstein, said Andrew should answer questions under oath.

"There is so much truth that is yet to be revealed," she told Reuters. The prince should "should agree to testify under oath and also he should voluntarily agree to speak to law enforcement." PREVIOUS DENIALS

When the allegations were first made, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was "emphatically denied" that Andrew had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre. Andrew has previously said he stood by the palace statements and recently apologised over his friendship with Epstein.

The prince said he only visited Epstein's New York home in 2010 after his release from prison in order to break off the friendship. The former investment banker was then a registered sex offender. Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10. He had pleaded not guilty to the latest charges.

Andrew said he had seen no signs Epstein was procuring young girls for sex trafficking and that as patron of a UK charity campaign against child abuse he was alert to the dangers. "I knew what the things were to look for, but I never saw them," he said.

He appeared to be open to giving a statement under oath, saying in the interview: "If push came to shove and the legal advice was to do so, then I would be duty bound to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivians queue for chicken and fuel as protests cripple highways

Bolivians suffered long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to secure chicken, eggs and cooking fuel as supporters of ousted President Evo Morales continued to cripple the countrys highways, isolating population centers from lowland fa...

Hotels cannot deny claim for theft of vehicle handed over for valet parking: SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has held that hotels cannot deny compensation under the garb of owners risk clause to its guest or visitors for theft of vehicle parked through its staff or valet. The top court has held that the bur...

FM fudged Budget figures to hide real deficit: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of fudging budget numbers to conceal the real fiscal deficit. Speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest, Sinha, a former finance minister himself, alleged that Si...

Tennis-Pique wants Davis Cup players to have 'week of their lives'

Gerard Pique hopes players and fans have the week of their lives when a radically changed Davis Cup takes place in Madrids La Caja Majica next week. The Barcelona defenders investment company Kosmos has teamed up with the International Tenn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019