International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan successfully conducts test launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:05 IST
Pakistan successfully conducts test launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful test launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of delivering all types of warheads up to 650 kilometers, the military announced. According to a press release issued by the media wing of the Pakistani military, the launch of Shaheen-I missile was held as part of a training exercise "aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command".

The Shaheen-1 missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 KMs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted. "The launch was aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan's credible minimum deterrence," it said.

The Pakistani missile test came days after India conducted the first night trial of 'Agni-II', its versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable missile. The 'Agni-II' missile has a strike range of 2,000 km and is an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It has already been inducted into the armed forces.

The Pakistani missile test took place amid bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kual Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proc...

Danger on both left and right, warns UK business group CBI

There is a threat to British business from both the left and the right of politics, the countrys biggest business lobby group the CBI warned on Monday, a month before voters head to the polls to elect a new government.I believe we are facin...

China congratulates Rajapaksa; says ready for "greater progress" in ties with Lanka

China on Monday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the new Sri Lankan President, saying that it is ready to work with him for greater progress in bilateral strategic ties and ensure high-quality projects under the Belt and ...

Australian education minister to be in India from Nov 19 to 21

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday to tap new business opportunities in the countrys education sector and showcase Australias education and research sector. Strengthening Australias re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019