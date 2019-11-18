International Development News
Vatican says financial regulator to leave; he says he resigned

The Vatican said on Monday that Rene Bruelhart, the head of its financial regulator, would be leaving, and Bruelhart told Reuters he had resigned.

The departure of Bruelhart, a Swiss lawyer, follows an unprecedented raid at the offices of the Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State on Oct. 1.

