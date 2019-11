Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* MOOD IN BEIJING ABOUT A TRADE DEAL IS PESSIMISTIC DUE TO U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S RELUCTANCE TO ROLL BACK TARIFFS- CNBC Source text: https://cnb.cx/32XFdSn

